East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $430.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $432.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.30 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $402.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.79. 558,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,337. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.40. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

