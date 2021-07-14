Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 102.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $107,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,959.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,330 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.