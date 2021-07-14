EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $170.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $173.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.60.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.74%.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 737.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

