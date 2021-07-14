Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is Saba Capital Management L.P.’s 8th Largest Position

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Saba Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $48,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 348,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. 1,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

