eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Cut by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753,633 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 358,358 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.11% of eBay worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in eBay by 387.9% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 222.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in eBay by 117.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lowered their target price on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

