eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,232 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new position in eBay in the first quarter worth $334,296,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,400,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 42.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,122 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.39. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $70.76.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.44.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.