Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Echo Global Logistics worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $37.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $762.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

