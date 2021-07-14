Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Echo Global Logistics worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ECHO opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.05 and a one year high of $37.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $762.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ECHO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Echo Global Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.11.
In other news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About Echo Global Logistics
Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.
