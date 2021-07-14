Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Short Interest Up 265.2% in June

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 265.2% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDNMY opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. Edenred has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a boost from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

EDNMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

