Edify Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 14th (OTCMKTS:EACPU)

Edify Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EACPU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 14th. Edify Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS:EACPU opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Edify Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EACPU. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $136,000.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

