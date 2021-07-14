Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 33,178 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 214.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,708,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $236.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $176.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $184.73 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

