Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $4.47 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.94. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

