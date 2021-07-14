Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 71,527 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,527 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,884,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,662,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.57. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

