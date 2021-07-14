Edwin J. Hill Sells 23,362 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $3,158,542.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Edwin J. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75.

CarMax stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.34. 26,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,162. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KMX. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after acquiring an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after buying an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

