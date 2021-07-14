eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eGain Corporation provides customer engagement solutions. It offers web customer interaction applications, social customer interaction applications and contact center applications. The company also provides consulting, implementation and training services as well as maintenance and support services. eGain Corporation, formerly known as eGain Communications Corporation, is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EGAN. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

eGain stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.63. The company has a market cap of $343.95 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.29. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020 in the last ninety days. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 2.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in eGain by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 232,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in eGain by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

