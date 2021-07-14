Einsteinium (EMC2) Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. Einsteinium has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $53,735.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00397819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,837,974 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

