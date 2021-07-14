El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts Sells 13,600 Shares

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $230,384.00.

Laurance Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 226,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,402. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

