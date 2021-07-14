El Pollo Loco’s (LOCO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $23.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of El Pollo Loco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. El Pollo Loco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 294,928 shares during the period. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.