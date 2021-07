Elaine Castellanos Sells 10,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) Stock

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:RETA) CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $1,426,500.00.

Elaine Castellanos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 26th, Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $132.61. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,367. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Recommended Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.