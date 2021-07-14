Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electromed, Inc. manufactures, markets and sells products that provide airway clearance therapy to patients with compromised pulmonary function. The Company is the designer, manufacturer and worldwide provider of the SmartVest® Airway Clearance System and related products. The patented system uses High Frequency Chest Wall Oscillation (HFCWO), an alternative to Chest Physiotherapy (CPT), to deliver airway clearance treatment. The Company manufactures its products for use by chronically-ill patients who face health risks due to pneumonia and mucus accumulation in the lungs, particularly patients with cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchiectasis, and neuro-muscular disorders. The purpose of its primary product, the SmartVest System, is to loosen, mobilize, and release respiratory secretions from the lungs. The Company’s products are primarily used in the home health care market and in hospitals. Electromed, Inc. is headquartered in New Prague, Minnesota. “

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Electromed stock opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electromed will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Electromed news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Electromed by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Electromed during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Electromed by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Electromed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Further Reading: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Electromed (ELMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.