Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elixinol Wellness Limited (OTCMKTS:ELLXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 468.1% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ELLXF stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11. Elixinol Wellness has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.25.

Elixinol Wellness Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial hemp-based nutraceutical, dietary supplements, and skincare products in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It distributes hemp-derived cannabidiol products under the Elixinol brand. The company was formerly known as Elixinol Global Limited and changed its name to Elixinol Wellness Limited in May 2021.

