Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$60.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Emera alerts:

EMA stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$57.21. 235,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a market cap of C$14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. Emera has a 1-year low of C$49.66 and a 1-year high of C$58.67.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1035668 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.