Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Down 99.5% in June

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the June 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 180.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENR remained flat at $$41.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. 14,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,047. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 154.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.74. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

