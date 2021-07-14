Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 193.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,972 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.153 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

