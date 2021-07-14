Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,912 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

