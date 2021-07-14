Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives $89.00 Average PT from Analysts

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.92. 357,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,563. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.77. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

