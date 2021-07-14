EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,952 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,178,000 after acquiring an additional 99,833 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 523,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after acquiring an additional 83,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,632,000.

VOT stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.03. The company had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $226.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $239.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

