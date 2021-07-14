EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 320.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of ESGD traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $79.76. 9,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $82.34.

