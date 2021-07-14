EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $29.88 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 273,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $119.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,349. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $119.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

