EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 116.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,078 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 900,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 388,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.29. 131,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,161. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.13. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

