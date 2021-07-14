EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $520.00 to $620.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. EPAM Systems traded as high as $544.83 and last traded at $540.47, with a volume of 964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $536.29.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPAM. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.50.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total transaction of $5,696,074.88. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,781 shares of company stock valued at $80,277,062 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $491.72.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.