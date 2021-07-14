EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Holdings Trimmed by Merewether Investment Management LP

Merewether Investment Management LP lowered its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 505,784 shares during the quarter. EQT accounts for approximately 2.1% of Merewether Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Merewether Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of EQT worth $13,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 70,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,953. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on EQT from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.