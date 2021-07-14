Equifax (EFX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Equifax to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $245.06 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52-week low of $135.98 and a 52-week high of $248.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

