Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 113.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

Equillium stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. 901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,462. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09. Equillium has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The company has a market cap of $163.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 14.37, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Equillium will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the first quarter worth $153,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Equillium in the first quarter valued at $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

