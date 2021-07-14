Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chubb Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $163.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.73. Chubb has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock worth $8,153,877. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CB. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 272.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.