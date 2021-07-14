Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.95

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 5355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:ELS)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

