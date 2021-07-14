Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman Sells 4,224 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $337,920.00.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $82.61. 14,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,231. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

