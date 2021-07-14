Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00.
Shares of NYSE GO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.44. 6,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,037. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $48.87.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.