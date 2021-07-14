Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 193,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:ESQ opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Esquire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $2,202,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

