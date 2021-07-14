Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

ESQ traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.80. 9,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.01.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 109,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 76.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.