ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

MJ opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.59. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.