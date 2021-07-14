Ether Kingdoms Token Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $23,340.54 and $46,380.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00015769 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.68 or 0.00862106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a coin. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,834,258 coins. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

