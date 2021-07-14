Ethverse (ETHV) Price Reaches $0.0147

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Ethverse has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $123,235.93 and approximately $59,418.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00229528 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000216 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001315 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.15 or 0.00881257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ethverse Coin Profile

Ethverse (ETHV) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,468,448 coins and its circulating supply is 8,378,274 coins. Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethverse is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Buying and Selling Ethverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

