Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 8,435 Shares of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,802. KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $31.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.65.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KSCD).

Receive News & Ratings for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.