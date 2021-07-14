Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,377,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,012,000 after acquiring an additional 598,228 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 45,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,318,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.56. 4,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,728,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.59. The company has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $91.98 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

