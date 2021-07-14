Eudaimonia Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,758. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.18. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $192.77.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.86%.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total transaction of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at $503,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

