Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 2,146 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HQH. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,159,000 after acquiring an additional 88,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 106,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $834,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 33.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HQH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,352. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.87. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

