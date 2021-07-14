Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,925 shares of company stock worth $62,679,902. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $664.52. The company had a trading volume of 83,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,664,636. The business’s fifty day moving average is $627.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.15 billion, a PE ratio of 668.54, a PEG ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $466.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.