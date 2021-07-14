Eugene A. Hall Sells 35,170 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total transaction of $8,200,237.20.

MXL opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.91 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $41,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 526,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $8,799,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

