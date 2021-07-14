Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 47.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,142 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $43,639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,540,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,241,000 after buying an additional 663,771 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,300,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 259,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Euronav by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav during the first quarter worth about $6,962,000. 25.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EURN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

