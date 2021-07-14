Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EVAX stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.88 million and a PE ratio of -6.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12-month low of $5.16 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVAX. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter worth about $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

